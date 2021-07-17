Yogi Bear is an older guy who is just looking for a home where he can have some space. 

The Center for Animal Health and Welfare is afraid Yogi will not be adopted because he is a sometimes a grumpy dog. 

He was found as a stray in Easton and will do best in a quiet, adult only home with no other pets.

The center says the home for Yogi Bear is one that has a big yard for him to run. 

The adoption fee for Yogi has already been paid. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.