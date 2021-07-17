...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of northern Delaware...New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...
including the following areas...in northern Delaware...New Castle.
In New Jersey...Camden, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Eastern
Monmouth, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris,
Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Southeastern
Burlington, Sussex, Warren, and Western Monmouth. In
Pennsylvania...Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern
Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton,
Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery.
* From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight.
* Thunderstorms with locally heavy rain are expected to affect
eastern Pennsylvania, northern Delaware and New Jersey from
Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. Rainfall totals of 1 to
2 inches are anticipated in a short amount of time with local
amounts up to 3 to 5 inches possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&