To get a history lesson about St. Patrick's Day, the 69 News Sunrise team was joined virtually by Dr. Tim Campbell of the Saint Patrick Centre in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland.
"The Saint Patrick Centre is the only permanent exhibition in the world about Ireland's patron Saint," Dr. Campbell shared. "We like to think, as we come into St. Patrick's week, we can encourage people to think about St. Patrick as an historical figure and that you can come to Ireland as a destination, as well as a celebration, to find out more about why we are all mad about St. Patrick."
The centre is full of interactive experiences, an IMAX theater, and dozens of unique exhibits.