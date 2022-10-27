Scary-good Halloween recipes

If you need to keep your little ghosts and goblins entertained this Halloween weekend, we have some spooky snack ideas they're sure to love.
WFMZ's Eve Russo chatted with dietitian Morgan Laugier-Neiser from Shoprite in Bethlehem to get some of her favorite Halloween recipes.
Creepy Spider Pizza
Ingredients:
· 6 mini bagels
· 2 cups pizza sauce
· 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
· 1 can pitted black olives, drained
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425°F.
- Spread each bagel with pizza sauce, and top with cheese. Create spider shapes by slicing olives in half lengthwise to make the bodies, then slicing the other half into small “legs”. Place on a baking sheet and bake for 6 to 8 minutes, until cheese is melted and lightly browned.
Jack-O-Lantern Stuffed Peppers
Ingredients:
· 4 large orange bell peppers
· 1 tbsp. vegetable oil
· 1 large onion, chopped (about 1 cup)
· 1 clove garlic, minced
· 2 tsp chili powder
· 1 lb 93% lean ground turkey
· 1 cup unsalted chicken broth
· 1 cup medium salsa
· 1/2 cup uncooked whole wheat couscous
· 1/4 cup reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese
Directions:
- Set the oven to 375°F. Cut the tops off the peppers. Remove and discard the cores and seeds. Reserve the pepper tops. Using a sharp knife, carve a Jack O’ Lantern face into each pepper. Place the peppers upright in an 8x8x2-inch baking dish. Chop the carved-out pieces of pepper and reserve.
- Heat the oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion, garlic, reserved chopped pepper and chili powder and cook until the vegetables are tender-crisp, stirring occasionally. Add the turkey and cook until the turkey is cooked through, stirring often to separate meat.
- Stir the broth and salsa in the skillet and heat to a boil. Stir in the couscous and remove the skillet from the heat. Cover and let stand for 5 minutes or until the couscous is tender.
- Spoon the turkey mixture into the peppers. Sprinkle with the cheese. Top with the reserved pepper tops.
- Bake for 40 minutes or until the peppers are tender.