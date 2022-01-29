Experts say a healthy diet is key for a good immune system.
Getting enough probiotics, prebiotics, and fibers is important and can lead to a healthy gut.
Experts say eating colorful foods that have a lot of vitamins and minerals will help.
Vitamin C may help prevent or shorten infection while Vitamin D may help support immune health.
It's harder to get sun in the winter months but supplements can help.
"It's also important to talk about things that make the immune system less likely to perform well, so that is highly processed foods, fast foods, added sugars, those all negatively impact gut health and negatively impact the immune system as well," said Kristin Kirkpatrick, Dietician, Cleveland Clinic.
Aside from diet, getting enough sleep and staying active will also help boost your immune system.