On this Self Help Saturday, ShopRite is teaching the 69 News Sunrise team about the benefits of a spring detox.
Morgan Laugier-Neiser is a registered dietician with ShopRite and showcased her Antioxidant Berry Mango Smoothie Bowl.
To make the smoothie you will need:
• 1 banana
• 1 mango
• 1 cup blueberries
• 1 cup raspberries
• 1 cup blackberries
• 1 bunch of baby spinach
• 1 cup soy (or almond) milk (add more or less depending on desired thickness)
Blend it all together and garnish the top with fruit slices or your choice of nuts.