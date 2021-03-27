Smoothie Bowl
ShopRite

On this Self Help Saturday, ShopRite is teaching the 69 News Sunrise team about the benefits of a spring detox. 

Morgan Laugier-Neiser is a registered dietician with ShopRite and showcased her Antioxidant Berry Mango Smoothie Bowl

To make the smoothie you will need:

• 1 banana

• 1 mango

• 1 cup blueberries

• 1 cup raspberries

• 1 cup blackberries

• 1 bunch of baby spinach

• 1 cup soy (or almond) milk (add more or less depending on desired thickness)

Blend it all together and garnish the top with fruit slices or your choice of nuts.

