"Anxiety is a normal, basic, human emotion," Sellers says. "It warns us of danger and keeps us alive. It's why our species has survived for so many years. If we didn't experience anxiety, we wouldn't look both ways before we cross the street." 

The issue, she says, is when normal anxiety becomes chronic. 

Sellers' characteristics of Chronic Anxiety are:

  • Persistent worry 
  • Avoidance
  • Insomnia
  • Weight loss
  • Fatigue, muscle tension
  • Concentration, memory problems 

Sellers also shared some helpful tips on how to manage anxiety. 

  • Treat it as your ally, not your enemy. 
  • Embrace uncertainty
  • Face your fears
  • Refocus on the present
  • Talk with a psychologist 

For more info, visit doctoramandasellers.com

