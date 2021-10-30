On Self Help Saturday, the 69 News Sunrise team discussed the ways to stay healthy during the winter months.
Doctor Amanda Sellers says the change caused by Daylight savings time can take a physical and mental toll.
Sellers continued to say the change from Fall to Winter can cause the Winter Blues to take over.
The Winter Blues tends to begin when the temperature changes and causes people to have lower motivation and energy levels.
Sellers says you can help prevent the slump by changing your mindset and embrace the cold.
She suggests finding something you enjoy, like sitting by the fireplace, drinking hot tea, or reading.
Sellers also suggests going outside in the colder weather and updating your wardrobe with some warmer clothing items.
If you are having an extremely difficult time with the change in season, Sellers suggests speaking with a professional immediately.
Learn more by visiting DoctorAmandaSellers.com.