If you're looking for some deals on kids' clothes, toys, maternity clothes and so much more, the Just Between Friends sale begins Tuesday in Allentown.

It's a pop-up consignment marketplace held twice a year where families can get the necessities for a fraction of the price.

69 News reporter Blakely McHugh was with Kendra Salem, event coordinator, at the Lou Ramos Center with a preview of this year's sale.