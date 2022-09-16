MOHNTON, Pa. -- One veteran has made it his mission to keep kids from being bullied and going hungry, and he's doing it one pushup at a time.

Patrick Parker, better known as Sergeant Pushup, is an Iraqi war veteran who knows how to do a pushup.

He's in our neck of the woods this weekend to do 3,000 of them, and he's hoping it will help kids go through challenging times, and make sure no one goes hungry.

This all started about five years ago when he was doing some pushups with police officers and first responders in Baltimore.

He was approached by someone experiencing homelessness and the sergeant realized the man was hungry. He went to a nearby fast food restaurant to get him a sandwich.

When the manager found out about Patrick's kind act, he gave the sergeant a deal.

For every 10 pushups, he said he'd give him one sandwich to hand out.

Sergeant Pushup earned his title that day.

He did 2300 pushups in three hours.

That's 230 sandwiches.

Sergeant Pushup says giving back was so empowering that he wanted to keep the spirit alive.

"I got tired of Americans complaining about one another," said Patrick, "everybody's saying this person's wrong, this person's wrong, no one can do anything right, so what I decided to do, I said, you know what? I'm going to pull all excuses."

Sergeant Pushup will be continuing on his mission in our area this weekend.

He'll be doing 1,000 pushups each day for a National Hot Rod Association event set at Maple Grove Raceway.

Throughout Sergeant Pushup's campaign, he's given 650-thousand meals to kids.

He hopes to reach a million pushups by New Years.