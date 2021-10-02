Trying to lose weight and keep it off is a struggle millions of Americans deal with. A way to win the battle may not be what you put in your body but how you use your mind.
For lasting weight loss. Author and Chief Scientific Officer for Weight Watchers, Doctor Gary Foster joined the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday.
Foster shared tips for weight loss. He says you need to have the right mindset and patience.
He says the most successful people look at losing weight as a journey and learn judgment behind.
Foster also suggests finding a support system to help on your rough days.
Learn more in Foster's book, The Shift: 7 Powerful Mindset Changes for Lasting Weight Loss.