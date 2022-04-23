It's never too early to shop for Mom and the other important woman in your life.
With supply chain issues this year, some are saying it's probably a good idea to shop now for Mother's Day.
Elizabeth DiDuca with the Lehigh Valley Mall joined the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday to share a few gift ideas.
DiDuca suggests purchasing a giftset from Lush. Right now, Lush is offering gifts that include bath bombs with different scents.
This year, Vera Bradley is offering a bag for Mom in a floral pattern. DiDuca says the drawstring design is perfect for family outings.
If you are looking for a jewelry option, Swarovski and Pandora are ready to help you treat Mom with Mother's Day packages and deals.