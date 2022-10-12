You can bid on artwork produced by students and teachers at William Allen High School. The school is hosting an art auction on October 20. Check out what's up for bid in advance online here. WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba spoke with two participating artists on 69 News at Sunrise.
