FEASTERVILLE, Pa. -- More than 25% of adults have untreated dental decay which can lead to a variety of health issues.

As well as cosmetic issues, and the costs to fix it can be upwards of $50,000.

Today, Oral Surgeon Dr. Michael Salin is here about the program Smile Again, which aims to change one person's smile.

And it is a program that aims to change one person's life every year.

The program has its root in the desire to provide a community service and to give back to the community.

People suffering from missing teeth and/or tooth decay are encouraged to submit their story to Innovative Oral Surgery for a chance to receive a complete smile makeover free of charge.

The application and photos of your teeth and smile must be submitted by November 3, 2022.