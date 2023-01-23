If you're looking to try out a new restaurant and save a few bucks, you're in luck!

More than a dozen restaurants in South Bethlehem are serving up some delicious meals. Winter Restaurant Week runs Monday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Jan. 29.

69 News reporter Blakely McHugh got a taste for 69 News at Sunrise.

The first stop Friday morning was Sotto Santi Restaurant, where owner Anthony Spagnola showed off their penne a la vodka, a panini and stuffed garlic knots, which are special for restaurant week.

Next was the Flying V Poutinerie, which offers traditional and unique takes on poutine. Co-owners Christie and Matt Vymazal showed how they make their red wine braised lamb poutine, which is special for this week.

The final stop was Dinky's Bethlehem Ice Cream Parlor and Grill, where co-owners Norman and Jill Matthews showed off a crispy chicken sandwich and some sweet treats for dessert.

See the food for yourself in the video window above, and check out more on all of the participating restaurants and their deals below.