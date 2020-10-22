Every year, Valley Preferred, the Burn Prevention Network and Lehigh Valley Health Network team up for the "Spirit of Courage" awards.

The event recognizes first responders or average citizens who put their lives on the line to save someone from a fire.

The annual awards are set for Thursday night, but the ceremony will look a little different due to COVID-19.

Matt Ferdock, president of the Burn Prevention Network, joined the 69 News at Sunrise crew with more on the program. The award celebration airs Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. here on WFMZ.com.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.