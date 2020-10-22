Every year, Valley Preferred, the Burn Prevention Network and Lehigh Valley Health Network team up for the "Spirit of Courage" awards.
The event recognizes first responders or average citizens who put their lives on the line to save someone from a fire.
The annual awards are set for Thursday night, but the ceremony will look a little different due to COVID-19.
Matt Ferdock, president of the Burn Prevention Network, joined the 69 News at Sunrise crew with more on the program. The award celebration airs Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. here on WFMZ.com.