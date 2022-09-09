LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. -- St. Luke's University Health Network is clarifying its statement that it's not ready to endorse the updated Covid booster.

Officials say their stance is not based on a safety concern, but rather on how effective the new shot will be.

They say there are no studies about its effect on humans yet, so they don't want to rush judgment on it.

"Very importantly, we're not saying that we would absolutely not approve it," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, St. Luke's University Health Network. "But we know that these human studies that would show whether it's efficacious or not, are ongoing right now as we speak."

St. Luke's says it will administer the new shots as soon as they are available.