StartUp Lehigh Valley airs Wednesday

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of east central Pennsylvania...northeast Pennsylvania...
and southeast Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in
east central Pennsylvania...Lehigh and Northampton. In northeast
Pennsylvania...Carbon and Monroe. In southeast Pennsylvania...
Lower Bucks and Upper Bucks.
* Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon.
* Rain will continue through the day today with periods of heavy
downpours possible. Rainfall across the area has totaled 2 to 4
inches with locally higher amounts. An additional 1 to 2 inches is
possible the rest of today.
* Flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and areas of poor
drainage is possible with the heaviest rain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&