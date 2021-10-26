StartUp Lehigh Valley airs Wednesday

Local entrepreneurs will get their chance to shine in the Shark Tank-like competition called StartUp Lehigh Valley.

It airs on October 26 at 6:30PM right here on WFMZ.

Don Cunningham, President and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, joined WFMZ's Eve Russo on 69 News at Sunrise to tell us more about why the region is so attractive for businesses.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.