The State Theatre in Easton is getting ready to debut "Waitress," a hit Broadway show about an expert pie-maker with some big dreams.
To celebrate, the theatre held a pie contest for local bakers to submit their most creative pie recipes. Check out the list of finalists and recipes below.
Chef Natalie Miller joined WFMZ's Eve Russo to announce the winner on 69 News at Sunrise. The winner is "You Done Crushed my Heart" by Darla H., who gets tickets to see "Waitress."
The show runs Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 16 & 17.
You Done Crushed my Heart
Pastry dough for 2 9-inch pie crusts
1/2 tsp nutmeg
8 oz can crushed pineapple, well drained, reserve juice
1 1/2 Tbsp. flour
3/4 C sugar
6 tart apples (Macintosh cook down well), peeled, cored, and sliced
1 tsp. cinnamon
2 tbsp. butter
Heart shaped cookie cutter
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a 9-inch pie pan with half the pastry dough. Mix sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and flour in a large bowl. Add apples and crushed pineapple to sugar mixture, tossing and coating well. Pile the mixture into the crust-lined pan. Dot with the butter.
Roll out the top crust into 9 in round. With heart shaped cookie cutter or a knife and a steady hand, cut a heart shape out of the center. Out of the heart-shaped dough piece, starting on the diagonal, cut a 1/4" wide zigzag from the top of one side to the bottom of the other. Place crust over top pie, crimping the edges with a fork, There will be a heart shaped whole in the center. Again on the diagonal, place the zigzag strip of dough in the heart cutout and attach to the crust. Use a little water or your tears to act as glue if necessary. This should look like your broken heart--- as it bakes the juices will ooze out of the crushed and broken pie heart, too.
Bake 10 min. Lower heat to 350 degrees. Bake 30-40 minutes more until crust is brown and broken crushed heart bubbles and oozes.
Optional: if not pregnant, add favorite rum to reserved pineapple juice and serve with pie. If pregnant, drink plain pineapple juice and cry!
Oh Yes, Pecan! That's the Spirit!
Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie
Crust:
1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons sugar
¼ teaspoon salt
1 stick cold unsalted butter (4 ounces cut into pieces)
¼ cup ice water
Filling:
2 cups pecans (about 7 ounces)
3 large eggs
¾ cup dark brown sugar
⅔ cup light corn syrup
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
2 tablespoons unsalted butter (melted)
3 tablespoons bourbon
½ teaspoon salt
¾ cup semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chips
In a food processor, pulse the flour with the sugar and salt. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture resembles a clumpy sand. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the ice water. Knead the dough on a lightly floured surface and pat it into a disk as best as you can! Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. (or if you're feeling weary and stressed from the holidays approaching, pour yourself an adult beverage and pull out some store-bought dough, we won't judge!).
On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough to a 12-inch round. Fit the dough into a 9-inch glass pie plate. Trim the overhang to 1/2 inch, fold the edge under itself and crimp decoratively. And we mean decoratively! This is a good place to put a little extra love into it, get creative! Once your masterpiece is complete, refrigerate it for 15 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 375°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toast the pecans for about 8 minutes, or until fragrant, then coarsely chop 'em up! Leave a few whole ones to make it look fancy on the top.
In a large bowl, whisk the eggs with the brown sugar, corn syrup, vanilla, melted butter, bourbon (we'll turn our heads while you "measure" it), and the salt until blended. Stir in the chopped pecans and chocolate chips until it's ooey-gooey and deliciously yummy looking. (Baking is a science, remember?)
Pour that scrum-didili-umptious filling into the pie shell fresh outta the fridge. Bake it on the bottom rack of the oven for about 55 minutes, or until the center of the pie is set when ya jiggle it! If your crust is getting a little too toasty, place some foil over the edges half-way through baking so ya don't scorch em.
When it's all done, transfer the pie to a rack (so the bottom gets some airflow) and let cool for at least 1 hour (it will be worth the wait! ya got to let is gel and cool and come together!!) Then, serve it up to family and friends you love and cherish. We highly suggest canned whipped cream as a topping, we always pass it around the table to take turns spraying it right into your mouth! Nana started it!
Don’t Let Your Dream Melt Away
Mini Ice Cream Pies
Crust:
8 ounces white chocolate
4 cups Rice Krispies cereal
1/4 cup sprinkles
Filling:
1 Great Value Chocolate & Vanilla Ice Cream Cup per pie
Topping:
Great Value Decorating Pink Cupcake Icing
Sprinkles
Melt 8 ounces of the white chocolate for the crust in a large heat safe bowl in the microwave for 1 minute and 30 seconds. Melt until smooth, stirring every 30 seconds.
Remove from heat and stir in Rice Krispies cereal and sprinkles until everything is all coated with white chocolate.
Spray a muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray and press the Rice Krispies mixture into the bottom and up the sides of the pan evenly. Don’t press too hard or your crust will become very hard. Freeze crust for 15 minutes.
At the same time, take ice cream out of the freezer, and set on counter to soften. Place one ice cream cup inside each pie crust, smoothing the surface with a spoon. Top with frosting and sprinkles.
Working Mom: Never Enough “Thyme" But I’ll “Fig”ure It Out
For Crust:
½ cup cold butter cut into cubes
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup cold water
1. Mix flour, butter and salt together with a fork until very crumbly. Add as much water as needed to hold together, and mix.
2. Roll gently on a floured surface to about an inch larger than pie plate. Fold carefully in half, lift to pie plate, and unfold. Press into pan. Trim with a knife to about 1/2 inch beyond rim. Fold up, and pinch.
For Filling:
3 cups fresh figs, stemmed and quartered
4 large eggs, beaten
3/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup all purpose flour
2 tbsp unsalted butter, melted
2 tbsp bourbon
2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves
1. Preheat oven to 425.
2. “Pull the [brown] sugar and [melted] butter from the pantry.” Add the flour, eggs, bourbon, lemon juice and thyme leaves to brown sugar and butter in a medium bowl and stir until well blended.
3. Spread figs in even layer in pie crust.
4. Pour mixture over figs in pie crust.
5. Bake on bottom rack for 10 min.
6. Reduce oven temp to 350.
Bake until center is set, about 40 min more. Cool completely on wire rack, about 2 hours.