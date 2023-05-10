His music is legendary. And 50 years ago Stephen Sondheim showcased it in the play A Little Night Music. A tribute to that show premiered this month at Allentown's Civic Theatre. WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba spoke with cast member Julia Urich about it on 69 News at Sunrise.
Stephen Sondheim tribute, "A Little Night Music," at Civic Theatre
Jaciel Córdoba
Anchor
Lehigh Valley News
Berks Area News
