Mass shootings like the recent incidents in Philadelphia, Baltimore and Fort Worth, Texas, aren't uncommon for the 4th of July.

For nearly a decade, the July 4th holiday has accounted for more mass shootings than any other day of the year.

The finding came from an analysis of the Gun Violence Archive's mass shooting data.

Since 2014, only fours dates saw mass shooting in the double digits in just one day. Three of those days were during July 4th holiday weekends in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

This year is no exception.

In Baltimore, two people were killed and dozens more were hurt when multiple gunmen opened fire at a block party Sunday.

The next day in in Fort Worth, Texas, at least three people were killed and eight more wounded during a dispute in a parking lot.

Officials in both cities echoed similar sentiments as they addressed recent shooting surrounding the holiday.

"Chaotic scenes like that are hard for an officer any time and every time they show up," said Fort Worth police chief Neil Noakes. "What we want to do first is preserve life, everybody that's there and the officers as well."

"I think, frankly, people are tired of the finger pointing in the politics, and nothing happens and nothing gets done except we continue going from tragedy to tragedy," said Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D).

According to the Gun Violence Archive's mass shooting data, there's typically been a gun violence surge in the warmer months. Of the top 10 calendar days with the highest number of mass shootings since 2014, all but one — New Year's Day — was in June, July or August.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia police say they have a suspect in custody in connection with Monday night's mass shooting.

Sources who spoke with our partner stations say the suspect is 40-year-old Kimbrady Carriker. Carriker is accused of shooting and killing five people with an assault rifle on Monday night, and injuring four others.

Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney is expected to address gun violence in the city later this afternoon.