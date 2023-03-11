Allison Frantz of Suicide Prevention Coalition of the Lehigh Valley visited WFMZ to discuss suicide prevention.

"Thank you for bringing this to light. It is extremely important," said Frantz.

Frantz says that it is still difficult for people to talk about suicide, but it shouldn't be.

"When someone is in such a deep dark place, they cannot think of getting through the next hour, let alone the next day. They're not able to fathom that talking about their deep dark fear will even help, and that is exactly the thing that would help," said Frantz.

Frantz says we need to openly communicate about suicidal feelings, whether it is about having these feelings or helping another person who is having these feelings.

The Suicide Prevention Coalition is hosting Mind of an Athlete Sunday at Coca-Cola Park, hosted by Sports Psychologist Dr. Jarrod Spencer.

Coalition coordinator Allison Frantz says athletes are more prone to suicidal thoughts than others.

Suicide Prevention Resources

In Crisis

Call (610) 782-3127

Text "PA" to 741741

Before Crisis Occurs