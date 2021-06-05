BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Summer blockbusters are back in Bethlehem. Some of the hottest movies of the season can be watched in-person at The ArtsQuest Center.
Program Director Ryan Hill joined the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday morning to tell them about the best movies coming to ArtsQuest in June and July.
ArtsQuest will also feature classic movies.
Hill also discussed the updated COVID-19 protocols. He says you do not need to wear a mask if you are vaccinated. It will be mandatory to wear a mask while watching the movies if you are not vaccinated.