Mixologist and entertainer Rob Floyd joins the Sunrise show to teach us to make a refreshing strawberry spritzer just in time for this weekend's hot weather.
Summer 'mocktails' with mixologist Rob Floyd
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Lehigh Valley News
- Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region
- Building 21 students learn about election process through hands on experience
- Police are investigative vandalism at a Ukrainian church in Bethlehem
- Registration open for 26th Moravian Music Festival in Bethlehem
- Allentown police officers being hailed heroes after saving man who fell into river
- Experts offer tips to help save on your energy bill
- All lanes open following 2 separate vehicle crashes on I-78
- DEP issues air quality alert for Saturday in Lehigh Valley, Berks
- Man found overdosing during search warrant in Easton
- Easton police search for driver of vehicle accused of following female
Berks Area News
- Berks County's "Mrs. Space Cadet" is a social media running star
- Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region
- Ballot count continues for Berks GOP senate primary results
- Power outages in Douglass Twp., Berks County
- Powerful storms sweep through parts of Berks Co.
- PHOTOS: 69 News staff, viewer images of Berks storm damage
- ‘Big engines and four tires’: Monster Truck driver living childhood dream ahead of Santander Arena event
- Election Systems and Software blames Berks election issues on human error
- "We're not going to cut any corners": Election officials say mail-in ballots add to delayed election results
- Hemp industry expert says more regulation is needed