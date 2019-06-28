Sunrise Chef: Savory Grille

Shawn Doyle, chef and co-owner of Savory Grille outside Macungie, stopped by the WFMZ kitchen to prepare some of his seasonal favorites, including shitake mushroom tartine, octopus with carrot hummus and pan-seared duck breast.
