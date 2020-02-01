Sandi Gackenbach and Lorraine Derhammer from Harnessed to Hope Northern Breed Rescue brought in some lovable Siberian Huskies.
Up for adoption are Maya and Timber.
Calm and collective Maya would love a home with another dog. They say she's a bit of a couch potato, but still enjoys going on walks.
Timber is a two-year-old high energy pooch that would love a home with anyone who loves the outdoors.
We also got a chance to meet Maverick, a 3-month-old Huskie in need of leg surgery. The rescue is happily accepting donations to go towards the cost of the surgery.
For more information about pet adoptions, visit Nbresuce.com.
You can also call at 866-657-3728.