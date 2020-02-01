Tuesday marks the 16th anniversary of Facebook, the widely used social media platform that has changed the way we communicate.
Kutztown University professor in Speech Communication Angela Cirucci analyzes the ups and downs of Facebook, as well as its political and social impact.
Recently, the university has added a new major for its students. Now, students are able to major in social media.
