If you've set a New Year's resolution that involves dietary changes, personal chef Sana Malik is here to help you be successful.
Indulge with some of these satisfying, yet, healthy recipes from the "clean junk food" chef.
Green Smoothie:
Approx. 3 servings
Recipe:
1 Green Apple, cored and chopped
1 Green Pear, cored and chopped
¼ English Cucumber, chopped (de-seed if you’d like a thicker smoothie)
1 Avocado, chopped
Juice of ½ a Lemon
3 Cups of Greens, Spinach, Kale, and Swiss Chard are great!
1 C Milk or Milk Alternative
1 C Water, plus additional to reach desired consistency
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients in a blender until smooth. Serve immediately or refrigerate up to 3 days. Optional: Add powdered ginger, nutmeg, and different herbs to flavor your smoothie.
Grain Bowl:
Makes 1 Bowl
Since grain bowls are highly customizable, there is an equation instead of a recipe for making your own! Just make:
¼ of your bowl grain (like quinoa, brown rice, or pasta)
¼ protein (like tofu, lean meat or beans), and the rest a mix of veggies and you are all set.
The grain bowl featured on the show contained:
●Cooked Quinoa
● Sauteed Tofu- use extra-firm. I like to season mine with salt, pepper, and garlic powder.
● Spiced Black Beans- add ¼ teaspoon of cayenne, garlic powder, and paprika to a pot of drained canned black beans. Heat on medium until simmering. Enjoy warm or cold.
● Shredded Carrots
● Steamed Edamame
● Roasted Cauliflower & Sprouts- Toss cauliflower florets and halved sprouts in 2 T of olive oil and salt & pepper. Bake at 425°F for 15-20 minutes.
● Sauteed Kale and Spinach- Wilt 1 cup each spinach and kale in 1 T of avocado oil over med-high heat.
● Honey Mustard Dressing for topping- Mix equal parts honey, dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar, and olive oil together in a separate container. Keeps up to 1 week in the refrigerator.
Blueberry Crumble:
Makes 6 Servings
Topping:
1 C Rolled Oats
½ C Coconut Flour
½ C Chopped Walnuts, raw
½ t Cinnamon
½ t Nutmeg
¼ C + 2 T Coconut Oil (melted) or Extra Virgin Olive Oil
⅓ C Maple Syrup
3 C Frozen Blueberries
Instructions:
Add your frozen blueberries to a lined or coconut oil greased baking dish. In a separate bowl, mix all of the topping ingredients. Scatter topping over the blueberries and bake in a 350°F oven for 25-30 minutes or until the topping is golden brown. Enjoy!
For more recipes, visit cleanjunkfood.com