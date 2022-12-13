The Superior Court of Pennsylvania is set to hear dozens of cases in Easton. These cases are ones that trial courts have asked the appellate judges to review where there was a close call involving a decision. WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba spoke with the three judges in town for the special session on 69 News at Sunrise.
Superior Court judges to "referee" close call cases in the Lehigh Valley
