A high-rise condo that partially collapsed 11 days ago in Surfside, Florida, is no more, as crews demolished what was left of the building late Sunday night.
The preparation work for demolition forced crews to suspend the search for survivors. Officials say they had to bring down the Champlain Towers South building due to safety concerns.
Engineers agreed the still-standing building was structurally unsound and for the safety of others, it needed to come down.
Sunday night wasn't the first time rescue efforts were paused to focus on the unstable structure. Surfside Mayor Danielle Levine Cava said once the site was deemed secure, first responders would resume their work.
The building came down as planned, enabling crews to work in an area of debris a synthetic fabric is covering to quickly begin search efforts.
Eyes now shift to approaching storm Elsa as a tropical storm watch is in effect throughout the area.
"We are looking at, of course, storm surge," said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. "We're looking at heavy rainfall, flash flooding. There could be isolated tornadoes."
Many predict Elsa's outer bands could impact Surfside Monday but the center of the storm shouldn't directly effect the town.
Crews have been racing against time as at least 24 people are confirmed dead in the collapse and 121 are still unaccounted for.
Officials say the demolition should eventually open up new areas for rescue teams to explore.
No one has been rescued alive since the first hours after the condo collapsed on June 24.