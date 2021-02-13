MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. -- If you're looking for an out-of-the-box experience for Valentine's day this year, maybe a dance lesson for you and your sweetheart could shake things up.
Roman Manolachi, owner of Fred Astaire Dance Studio Collegeville, joined the 69 News Sunrise Team Saturday morning virtually to talk about the studio's dance offerings.
"Every couple has their own story," Manolachi said. "Everybody who is coming in has so much fun. Plus, the studio is a way to get away from their entire life and to come into this positive energy, have some fun, and concentrate just on each other."
Manolachi explained that dancing is a great way to practice patience with your partner and relieve stress.
The studio offers a wide variety of different dance options.
