"Moments of terror, I suppose, with the rest of it being boredom," Thomas Applebach says of what it was like being in combat.
Applebach is a 21-year veteran and director of the Lehigh County Veterans Affairs Office.
"You really learn at that moment what brotherhood means and sisterhood," he said of his experience in war. "You got somebody's back and they got yours, and I think that's what brings veterans together."
While some people think of Memorial Day as the kickoff of summer, Applebach says it's important to also take time to remember the real meaning of the day before enjoying the festivities.
"Memorial Day is the time for us to remember those who died in wars," he said. "I lost three friends...and I think of them every day, but Monday is the time to privately and publicly remember those people."
While Applebach says veterans appreciate being thanked, what's even better is to take it a step further and initiate a conversation.
"Talk to your veterans, talk to your neighbors, ask about experiences," he said. "Learn a little bit, and get to know that every veteran is also a member of the community."
Applebach says the Lehigh County Veterans Affairs office offers support to any veteran or family member who needs assistance. Call 610-782-3295, email veteransaffairs@lehighcounty.org or visit the office website for more information.