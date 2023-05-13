PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Big Game 7 will be held Sunday night between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics pushed past the 76ers 95-86 on Thursday night to send the Eastern Conference semifinals back to Boston.

Jeff Warren, host of the Philadelphia Sports Table Podcast once again joined the Sunrise team on Saturday morning to discuss the Conference final.

Warren also spoke with 69 News about the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles.

The Philadelphia Sports Table Podcast is the longest running weekly Philly sports podcast in the world.