Jeff Warren, host of the Philadelphia Sports Table Podcast joined the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday to talk about the Eagles and 76ers.
The show is the longest running weekly Philly sports podcast show in the world.
Warren says there is still time for the Eagles to make the playoffs.
Warren told the Sunrise anchors that this is a team that is still trying to find their identity.
"It's a developmental year for this Philadelphia Eagles team, and when you're looking at it from a developmental standpoint, you have to know there's going to be a lot of growing pains."
Warren continued to say Jalen Hurts needs to work on his footwork. He believes there are a lot of growing pains with the Eagles defense.
"There are players such as Fletcher Cox, who is older. He's been on this team for a while. The defensive side of the ball makes a lot of money," Warren continued. "Might he be a trade peace before the trade deadline, absolutely."
Warren says Miles Sanders could could also be a trade before the deadline.
He continued to say there shouldn't be expectations that this Eagles team is going to the Super Bowl.
"There's a lot of young players on this team. Again, it's a developmental year. We have to see how they're going to develop the next two or three years."
The conversation with the Sunrise team switched from football to basketball.
The 76ers are going to play without Ben Simmons.
"It's not a recipe for success for him and it's certainly not a recipe for success for the Philadelphia 76ers," said Warren."
Warren commented on the possibility of seeing Tyrese Maxey play early in the season.
"Maxey, who is going to be taking over for Ben Simmons and that point guard position possibly, this team has a lot of talent on it. But Ben Simmons really was a key to this defense on this team. They're going to lose a lot in terms of defensive productivity."
Warren believes part of the decision for Simmons not to return could be because of the Philly sports fans.
"The constant criticisms, especially during the second round of the playoffs, when he was wasn't making free throws shots. I think it really got to him."
To hear more about Philly sports from Jeff Warren, visit www.philadelphiasportstable.com.