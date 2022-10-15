Halloween is just around the corner and people in one Berks County neighborhood are setting out their teal pumpkins to get ready.

It's all part of the Teal Pumpkin Project - and back in the studio with us Saturday morning is author and food allergy advocate, Megan Herr.

Megan's son has food allergies and she quickly found that there were few resources available to explain food allergies and healthy precautions to young children.

So, she wrote a book - "Lucas Takes His Food Allergies to Daycare."

She is also raising awareness of the Teal Pumpkin Project.

The Teal Pumpkin Project allows people to make the trick-or-treat experience more inclusive to children who have food allergies.

Homes that place a teal pumpkin on their doorsteps signal to parents of children with food allergies that there are non-food treats available.

Food allergy friendly homes can also add their homes to the food allergy map so that parents and children can plan their trick-or-treat experience.

Participating houses in the Douglassville, Birdsboro, Pottstown, Gilbertsville, and Royersford areas can register their homes for the 2nd annual teal pumpkin Halloween on Megan's website.