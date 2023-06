30,000 people in the U.S. are battling ALS. New medications are offering hope, including one that slows progression.

Lenny Rafalko, his wife Marda, and caregiver, Christie, joined us at WFMZ to discuss ALS and an upcoming golf tournament.

Team Lenny's Light's golf tournament will be held on June 23 at the Butter Valley Golf Course in Bally, PA. Donations will go to the LVHN Neurological ALS Clinic and the ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter.