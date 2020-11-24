Thanksgiving is coming up quick, and if you need some last-minute tips on how to prepare the perfect holiday spread, Fred Duerr is here to help.
He's the executive chef at the Rising Sun Inn in Telford. He stopped by the 69 News kitchen on Tuesday, ahead of Thanksgiving.
Sweet Potatoes
Ingredients:
4 medium peeled and diced sweet potatoes (about 1¾ pounds)
1 cup granulated sugar
½ cup heavy cream
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup packed dark brown sugar
½ cup pecans, chopped
¼ cup all-purpose flour
¼ cup oats
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 375°. Roast diced sweet potatoes for 30 minutes or until soft. When the potatoes are finished cooking, let cool slightly, about 5 minutes. Increase the oven temperature to 400°.
2. Add the granulated sugar, milk, eggs, vanilla and salt to the bowl with the sweet potatoes. Mash the mixture with a potato masher until combined and slightly lumpy – you don’t want it to be perfectly smooth.
3. In a separate bowl mash the brown sugar, pecans, flour and butter with a pastry cutter or fork until thoroughly combined. The mixture should resemble a crumble.
4. Spread the sweet potato mixture in a 14-cup oval-shaped baking dish and sprinkle the crumb mixture all of the top. Bake until golden brown, about 30 minutes.
Cranberry Relish
Ingredients:
2 12 oz. bag fresh cranberry
2 oranges
1 cup granulated sugar
1 oz. or more orange liqueur
Directions:
1. Cut rind off orange. Reserve ½ of an orange rind.
2. In food processor, combine all ingredients including the reserved ½ orange rind. Puree or pulse to a fine consistency.
3. For sweeter taste add more sugar.