Casting is underway for the stage play and movie The Color Purple. The production will take the stage at the Civic Theatre in Allentown. WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba spoke with the play's director on 69 News at Sunrise.
The Color Purple Comes to Allentown
- Jaciel Cordoba
-
- Updated
- Comments
Jaciel Cordoba
Anchor
