The Elm Street Jazz Workshop, the band that calls the old Allentown Senior Center home, has been sidelined by COVID-19. However, that didn't stop them from creating a virtual concert featuring many of the band's musicians. 

The leader of the program, Allen Myerson, spoke with our 69 News Sunrise team Saturday morning to talk about the process of preforming a virtual concert. 

"It was a steep learning curve for me as well as the other members, cause nobody in this group has ever done that, a virtual type of thing," Myerson said. "It took about two months to get all of this working and together to make this final product."

Watch the full performance on YouTube

Visit amsax.com for more information about the group. 

