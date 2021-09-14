The food bowl craze: How to make it healthy

It may sound simple, but food in bowls are all the rage.

And, whether savory or sweet, food bowls are winning over eaters everywhere.

But, are they healthy, and how do you make a good one?

WFMZ's Eve Russo chatted with nutritionist Luisa Szakacs recently to find out.

ACAI BOWL RECIPE

Base

½ cup unsweetened coconut milk

½ avocado

2 scoops Standard Process Chocolate Protein Powder

½ cup spinach

2 tsp organic ACAI powder

Maple syrup to taste

 

Blend together and cover the bottom of a wide bowl with mixture.  Arrange toppings neatly in bowl as desired.

 

Toppings– Amounts can be varied

1 tbs coconut flakes

1 tbs sunflower seeds

1 tbs pumpkin seeds

1 tbs chia seeds

¼ cup blueberries

¼ cup blackberries

¼ raspberries

1 tbs dark chocolate chips

