READING, Pa. -- The Reading Public Museum is opening up a new exhibit looking at America's history.

The 'American Adventure' exhibit is an interactive role-play journey.

The task is simple - survive a year in early 1600s America.

Keep in mind, fewer than 40 of the first 104 settlers in Jamestown survived the first year.

You'll have to work through mazes while making difficult decisions along the way.

Folks at the museum compare it to playing the game Oregon Trail, but in Jamestown.

"This exhibit's going to be really fun for pretty much every age range, but we do know that those third through maybe seventh graders are really going to enjoy it," said Wend Koller, director of education at the Reading Public Museum.

The exhibit opens Saturday, October 8th and runs until January 14th.