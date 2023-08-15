Crime doesn't just impact victims directly involved. It can touch the lives of people who hear about it who have no connection to the incident. WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba talked about the mental health impact crime has on the non-victim with a licensed therapist
The ripple effect crime has on those who aren't the intended target
