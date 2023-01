According to the CDC, football has the highest number of sports-related concussions and other traumatic brain injuries among youth, and there is a renewed buzz about the potential dangers of the sport after Damar Hamlin's recent injury.

So, just how dangerous are contact sports, and what do you do if your son or daughter wants to play one?

WFMZ's Eve Russo sat down with Dr. Daniel Makowski, a cardiologist at Lehigh Valley Health Network, to get some advice.