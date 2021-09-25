NAZARETH, Pa. - After a year off due to COVID, the 11th annual "Touch a Truck" event returns to Nazareth with in-person activities.
The event is presented by the Nazareth Public Library and will take place on October 5 at the Bushkill Township Recreation Fields from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Executive Director of the Memorial Library of Nazareth, Holly Bennet joined the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday ahead of the event.
Children will have the chance to see and touch 35-40 vehicles, including first responder vehicles and the Lehigh Valley Hospital helicopter.
Tickets for the event are on sale at the library.