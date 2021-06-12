BETHLEHEM, Pa. - This weekend you can travel back in time as the National Museum of Industrial History in Bethlehem hosts the 1876 World's Fair Weekend.
The event is celebrating engineering, industry, and culture.
Visitors can watch as a 115-ton steam engine comes to life, climb aboard a working Bethlehem Steel locomotive, or hear the melodies of the Antebellum Marine Band.
The event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the museum, 602 East Second Street in Bethlehem.