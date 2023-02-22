ALLENTOWN, Pa.-- Backstage rivalries and showbiz egos clash in the play Trouble in Mind at Civic's Theatre 514. WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba spoke with the director Gabe Moses on 69 News at Sunrise.
Scroll down for comments if available
Becoming cloudy with some light rain developing midday into the afternoon; some wet snow or wintry mix at the onset especially in the Poconos, where a coating of snow, sleet, or ice is possible. .
Mostly cloudy with another round of primarily rain showers overnight; lingering wintry mix in the Poconos possible.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 1:00 pm
ALLENTOWN, Pa.-- Backstage rivalries and showbiz egos clash in the play Trouble in Mind at Civic's Theatre 514. WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba spoke with the director Gabe Moses on 69 News at Sunrise.
Scroll down for comments if available
Anchor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.