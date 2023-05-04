LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - A unique experience is coming to the Philadelphia Premium Outlets near Pottstown.

It's called the Cirque Italia Water Circus.

It has the traditional circus acts, like aerial performers, bike riders and high-wired performances, but with an added element.

There are tens of thousands of gallons of water involved in this show.

If you're wondering how that works, 69 News reporter Blakely McHugh explains. Take a look in the video window above.

It runs May 4-14 at the Philadelphia Premium Outlets, and tickets range from $15-$55.