An investigation of surveillance cams at a local business shows some strange movements inside an empty room. The owner was on an upper floor when he heard noises down below. He called paranormal investigator Eric Mintel to look into it. Eric shares what he found on 69 News at Sunrise.
Videos show signs of paranormal activity in the Lehigh Valley
Jaciel Córdoba
Anchor
