Renowned travel expert, Jennifer Doncsecz, president VIP Vacations in Bethlehem, gave updates to the 69 News Sunrise team Saturday on current travel options during COVID-19.
Even though cruises, most of Europe, Asia, Australia are closed to Americans, Doncsecz says that there are plenty of other warm options available.
Mexico, Hawaii, most of the Caribbean are currently open. However, proof of vaccinations are required by many places and quarantining may still apply.
For more info on current restrictions, visit cdc.gov.
Or go to vacationsbyvip.com for Doncsecz's travel services.