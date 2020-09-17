If you ignored the census form you received in the mail, that's not the end of it.  Field workers will make attempts to contact you in various ways to make sure you're counted.  WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba spoke with Virginia Hyer, Chief of the Public Relations for the Census Bureau about what you can expect.

