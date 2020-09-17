If you ignored the census form you received in the mail, that's not the end of it. Field workers will make attempts to contact you in various ways to make sure you're counted. WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba spoke with Virginia Hyer, Chief of the Public Relations for the Census Bureau about what you can expect.
Ways the Census Bureau is working to make sure you're counted in 2020
Jaciel Cordoba
Anchor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Right Now
61°
Clear
- Humidity: 81%
- Cloud Coverage:69%
- Wind: 0 mph
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:44:56 AM
- Sunset: 07:06:40 PM
Today
Sun mixing with clouds and turning warmer; still nice.
Tonight
Considerable cloudiness with a shower in a couple of spots.
Tomorrow
Breezy and cooler; perhaps a shower early, mainly south and east, then clouds breaking for some sun.
- Police investigation closes Route 61 in Schuylkill, Berks
- Allentown to pursue funds for Mack Boulevard lighting upgrade
- Candy company launches website mapping out how to trick-or-treat safely
- Reading district to receive $850K+ in COVID-19 grants
- Visual reminder of West Coast wildfires' magnitude reaches East Coast
- Elected officials from NJ, Pa. form group to fight proposed rockwall project
- Bear sightings near people's homes are up this year
- Some local businesses seeing dip in sales as retail spending stalls in August
- GoFundMe page set up for girl who was shot in Bethlehem
- Health Beat: Drive-in healthcare: Telehealth for the non-tech savvy