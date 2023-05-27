Mental health depression generic

Below are both online sources and phone numbers for those seeking help with mental health problems.

Online:

Community Action Development Bethlehem

Promise Neighborhood Lehigh Valley

Reset Outdoors

Places to call by county:

Lehigh County Crisis Intervention 610-782-3127

Northampton County 610-252-9060

Berks County 610-379-2007

Bucks County:

Upper Bucks Crisis: 215-257-6551

Central Bucks Crisis: 215-345-2273

Lower Bucks Crisis: 215-785-9765

Montgomery County 1-855-634-HOPE(4673)

Monroe County 570-992-0879

Schuylkill County 570-621-2890

