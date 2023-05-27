Below are both online sources and phone numbers for those seeking help with mental health problems.
Online:
Community Action Development Bethlehem
Community Action Development Bethlehem | Community Action Lehigh Valley
Promise Neighborhood Lehigh Valley
Places to call by county:
Lehigh County Crisis Intervention 610-782-3127
Northampton County 610-252-9060
Berks County 610-379-2007
Bucks County:
Upper Bucks Crisis: 215-257-6551
Central Bucks Crisis: 215-345-2273
Lower Bucks Crisis: 215-785-9765
Montgomery County 1-855-634-HOPE(4673)
Monroe County 570-992-0879
Schuylkill County 570-621-2890
